Cheval Collection to launch first MY Locanda site in Glasgow

Cheval Collection, a group of serviced apartments with properties across London and Edinburgh, has announced the launch of a new urban lifestyle accommodation brand called MY Locanda, the first of which will open in Glasgow.

Slated to debut in 2024, MY Locanda Glasgow is a joint venture with Chris Stewart Group and will be located in a development adjacent to Glasgow City Chambers on George Square.

Designed by Hoskins Architects and with 3DReid in charge of the interiors, MY Locanda Glasgow will comprise 168 rooms: 104 studio apartments, 62 one bedroom apartments, and two spacious one bedroom suites with panoramic views of the city.

MY Locanda properties will offer design-led, fully equipped apartments in cities around the world and will cater for solo travellers, families and groups.

The brand will also welcome longer stay residents such as students, individuals relocating for business reasons or those wanting a regular address in the city.

A typical MY Locanda property will be made up of studios, studios with sofa beds and one-bedroom apartments.

These will range from 25 and 30 sqm studios to 40 sqm one-bedroom apartments, with the latter featuring fully equipped kitchens and washing machines.

The properties will also include spacious ground floor communal areas, which feature dedicated spaces for business meetings, a fitness studio and a convenience shop called MY Grab&Go.

A ‘Wall of Curiosity’ will allow guests and residents the chance to borrow and loan items sourced from the local community during their stay, while live social media feeds will also feature throughout the property.

Mohammed S Almarzooqi, Managing Director for Cheval Collection Ltd, commented: “In December 2018 we announced our vision for Cheval Collection to expand beyond key cities in the UK and to take on new management contracts both in the domestic and overseas markets.

“The launch of our exciting new brand, MY Locanda, demonstrates that vision coming to life, and we are already talking to many developers and investors about future locations.”

Chris Stewart, CEO of Chris Stewart Group, added: “MY Locanda will be a superb addition to our Love Loan development in Glasgow. Its international outlook and design-led approach will attract both short and long-term residents and matches our vision for the development which will include a range of high quality, cosmopolitan lifestyle, retail and food and drink brands.

“Having worked successfully with Cheval in Edinburgh, I’m delighted to continue the relationship with this new venture in Glasgow.”