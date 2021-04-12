Nelio Pita, Deputy manager, Glenapp Castle

In March, Nelio Pita was promoted to the role of deputy general manager at the five-star Relais & Chateaux hotel, Glenapp Castle.

He first joined the luxury property in Ayrshire in 2018 as deputy operations manager.

Over the last three years, he has emerged as a forward-thinking, diligent leader at Glenapp and now as a result of his promotion, will work alongside general manager John Orr to run the hotel’s operations and implement certain strategies as the business looks forward to opening its doors again.

Story continues below Advertisement

Before joining Glenapp Castle, Pita was deputy operations manager at Abbey House hotel in Furness, Cumbria. He has also held other roles at luxury hotels such as The Gilpin Hotel & Lake House and Wordsworth Hotel & Spa.