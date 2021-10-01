New £30m luxury waterfront hotel in Wales to be unveiled in 2023

Work is set to begin on a new £30m luxury hotel in ‘one of the most coveted locations in Wales’ on the Llyn Peninsula, with a completion date set to 2023.

The new owners of the site of the former Whitehouse Hotel Providence Gate Group Holdings (PGGH) will begin construction in March 2022 with an aim to launch the new 42-bedroom hotel the following year.

PGGH will partner with Bespoke Hotels to operate the new site.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Abersoch Hotel will have access to the beach and comprise luxury bedrooms and suites, a destination restaurant, bar, function spaces, gym and spa on the ground floor.

In addition to the hotel, the development will include 18 apartments, set on the top two floors above the hotel.

Charlie Openshaw, development director, PGGH said: “It is no secret that demand for holiday accommodation is at an all-time high in Abersoch. This substantial new build development is based on the footprint of the old Whitehouse hotel and has the advantage of meeting some of that demand without displacing or converting residential properties in the town.”

Upon opening, the hotel will join the Bespoke Hotels portfolio, and be operated alongside the likes of Hotel Gotham and Hotel Brooklyn in Manchester and the five-star Chester Grosvenor.

Robin Sheppard, President of Bespoke said: “The Abersoch will definitely place Abersoch on the tourism map globally. We are determined the hotel will encapsulate the relaxed, coastal feel of Abersoch itself – comfortable and glamorous in equal measures – ‘barefoot luxury.”

Based in the North West, Providence Gate Group Holdings (PGGH) is a developer of residential and commercial projects throughout the UK and its combined project portfolio currently exceeds £500m.