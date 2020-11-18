New £500m staycation resort brings in former Malmaison CEO to drive development

The developer of a new £500m staycation resort in Suffolk has brought in industry veteran former Malmaison CEO, Robert B Cook, as board advisor as its builds momentum towards launch in 2023/24.

Valley Ridge Holdings, developer of the site formerly known as ‘SnOasis, has had David Church, previously MD at HFF and Cook, join the board to support the construction of Valley Ridge Resort.

The 284-acre site in Suffolk is bidding to become the UK’s next ‘premium staycation resort’, offering all year round winter and water sports, alongside leisure and hotel facilities using sustainable, carbon-neutral infrastructure.

Cook is CEO of TGI Fridays Group and was previously CEO at Virgin Active UK. He has also been CEO at De Vere Hotels where he led the development of De Vere Village Urban Resorts across the UK.

Rook was CEO for both boutique brands, Hotel du Vin and Malmaison for eight years from 2004 and 2011.

The Valley Ridge resort, which is scheduled to open in 2023/24, will boast an extensive offering including a holiday park with a range of self-catering accommodation such as eco-friendly wooden lodges, sports and retail facilities; a snow dome housing a range of winter sports facilities including one of the largest indoor ski slopes in the UK; a water park, spa and cinema; a 350-bedroom four-star hotel with conference facilities and an extensive food and beverage offering including bars, restaurants, cafes and a country club.

Cameron Ogden, director of Valley Ridge Holdings, said: “The Valley Ridge resort will be a leader in its field and having David and Robert join the team is the best reflection of this. They are highly experienced in their fields and bring a stellar track record in delivering major projects. I look forward to working with them to create a vibrant new destination that caters for a wide range of modern needs.”

Robert B. Cook, Board Advisor, said: “The vision for Valley Ridge is that of a truly differentiated destination resort. The combination of sport, fitness and wellbeing coupled with a thoughtful and relevant culinary offering to suit all tastes is exceptional. The quality of accommodation and ease of access will ensure that Valley Ridge will become the go-to for UK staycations.”