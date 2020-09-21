New £6m support package available for London hospitality businesses

A new £6m support package is now available for hospitality business in London and the initiative is calling for interested parties to get involved.

Rinova Ltd has secured public funding in excess of £6m to support the sector in London, and is using the investment to provide a comprehensive package of support and training, aimed at helping large and small industry employers get back on their feet.

As part of the offering, the company has launched The Hospitality Academy, co-designed by industry experts in both the UK and EU, providing a range of business solutions and initiatives for free to aid a quicker recovery.

Story continues below Advertisement

CEO Amanda Francis, states: “This has been an incredibly tough time for so many businesses in the sector and we are delighted to be able to offer these opportunities. Our programmes are varied, original and constantly evolving, so we are confident there is something for everyone. What’s more all of this amazing provision is funded, so the outlay to the employer and the employee is zero – a welcome bonus for hospitality right now.”

Rinova ltd, via The Hospitality Academy programmes, will work to devise a bespoke package of support that works for individual businesses and may cover areas such as: Retraining and upskilling existing staff; helping to retrain furloughed staff (whether that is to re-enter the workplace or to move on); recruiting new staff of all ages and at all levels; developing policies to help with retention and staff development and providing continuous professional development for your senior staff – including becoming a hospitality ambassador.

Rinova Ltd is now in the process of signing up its first 200 hospitality employers to the programmes. If you are interested please contact: Laura Pescod, Portfolio Manager, l.pescod@rinova.co.uk