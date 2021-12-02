New app promises to offer hospitality industry ‘forecast data for instant success’

Restaurant Market Share (REMS) has launched a new app dedicated to revealing the most innovative benchmarking data for restaurants and showing their performance against direct competitors.

The app promises that restaurateurs will only need to spend 30 seconds a day inputting data and that the REMS app will do the rest of the work for them.

Restaurants are required to set up a profile on the app and select a minimum of three direct competitors of their choice. The tool will build a competitive set with the selection (individual restaurant data is protected).

You then spend 30 seconds inputting data into the tool and the REMS tools will calculate your market share. This gives you exactly what part of the available market (customers) is dining in your restaurant or in your competitor’s restaurants and what that means in money terms.

Your market share results come explained in depth through multiple KPIs and yield management recommendations are also available depending on what results your restaurant achieves.

The idea is that this data will allow restaurateurs to inform their strategy going forward and keep an eye on what competitors are doing too.

Carmen Mallo, Founder of REMS said: “Guiding restaurants to only invest where they really

need to is paramount to us. It is heart-breaking to see companies wasting money where is it

not needed simply because they do not have the right data or people to teach them the path

to success. We have seen restaurants sharing data with competitors. This creates so much

confusion, breaches and a long-term mistrust in the industry”.

The REMS team have more than 40 years of combined hospitality experience under their belts and have recently appointed Cheila Gibbs as Non-Executive Director. Gibbs’ previous experience includes working with big names such as Bistro du Vin, Soho House and Morgans.