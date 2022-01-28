New boutique hotel Boys Hall to open in Kent this summer

Boys Hall, a new boutique hotel housed inside a Jacobean manor house, will open this June following a careful restoration.

Set amid three acres of gardens, the family-owned property features a 70 cover oak-beamed restaurant with two outside terraces, a wood-clad pub, multiple reception rooms and private dining spaces and 10 ensuite bedrooms.

Grade-II listed Boys Hall was originally built in 1616 and has been renovated under husband and wife team, Bradley and Kristie Lomas.

Bradley was the former operations director of East London Pub Co, and Kristie is the founder of Drink, Shop & Do as well as Keystone Crescent members club in London’s King’s Cross.

The hotel features five grand suites each with super-king beds and spacious bathrooms, as well as extra touches such as rolltop bathtubs in the room, window seats overlooking the estate and original four-poster beds.

A further three bedrooms will have ensuites, some with bathtubs and two cosier rooms with ensuite showers.

The hotel restaurant will centre around seasonal, local produce and feature daily changing dishes which champion elevated takes on home-cooked favourites.

The pub will open to both residents and the public, while a premium wine cellar found underneath the space has capacity for around 4,000 bottles and will feature speciality vintages from English wineries as well as producers from around the world.

Kristie & Brad Lomas commented: “We have loved every minute of restoring this timeless and beautiful period property and cannot wait to see life back into the venue; we want people to relax and enjoy themselves whether they choose a cup of tea in one of the reception rooms or a Gin & Tonic out on the lawns.

“Located in the heart of Kent we are very lucky to have some incredible producers and suppliers work with us. It’s been such a privilege to be able to combine our background and love of home comforts and become a part of the rich history of this house and its evolving gardens. We want our guests to feel at home and for everyone who stays in the first year, a tree will be planted in the estate.”