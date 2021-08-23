New boutique hotel, spa and restaurant project marked for department store overhaul

A former department store in St Annes in Lancashire could be given a complete overhaul and transformed into a new boutique hotel and spa if plans are given the go ahead by councilors.

Developer Corbenyah Properties is bidding to convert the former home of retailer JR Taylor on the corner of St Annes Square and Garden Street in the centre of the town into a new hotel with basement spa and restaurant and bar.

Planning has now been lodged with Flyde Council to overhaul the building which closed in January 2015.

The proposal also includes the creation of a rooftop bar, while the ground floor would be occupied by a restaurant. Treatment rooms will be located on the first floor with four suites designed for the second floor.

The application was validated by Fylde in late July.

The building was traded in 2019. Duxburys Commercial had marketed the building at a guide price of £1m.