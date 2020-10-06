New business wins for BC Softwear as brand becomes top choice for luxury

Hospitality supplier BC Softwear has welcomed three new customers as the company continues to prove it’s the brand of choice for the luxury hospitality sector.

Bamford Wellness Spa in the Cotswolds, Dylan Coastal Resort in Wales and the new Champneys resort at Mottram Hall have all invested in the new SmartSoft collection from BC Softwear.

The new collection has an ethos based on sustainability and responsible luxury and was designed to provide considerable energy savings on each of the individual products in the collection.

Smartsoft delivers 70% energy saving and boasts 65% less oil absorption than traditional towelling.

CEO and founder Barbara Cooke says: “Whilst the pandemic has given this industry so much to contend with, we are delighted to see that many of our hotel and spa customers have remained committed to their eco philosophy and have bought into our recently launched biodegradable slippers and the energy saving SmartSoft collection including SmartKnit Towels which have been proven to save energy by up to 70% and reduce drying times.

“This is so vital when looking at reducing overheads for the business but not compromising on quality or softness for the client.”