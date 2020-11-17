New CEO to take the helm at RBH

RBH, a UK-based independent hotel management and services company, has announced the appointment of a new chief executive officer.

The business has promoted from within to fill another senior position, with Chief Financial Officer David Hart set to take up the position on 1 February 2021.

Hart will succeed Founder and current CEO Helder Pereira, who will step down.

Hart originally joined RBH originally in 2005 and has remained a key part of the business, overseeing the entire finance operation, amongst other responsibilities, and ensuring ongoing support and confidence from shareholders – including throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Hart’s appointment comes just months after RBH announced another senior internal appointment which saw Susan Bland step into the role of managing director.

Helder Pereira, who has been CEO of RBH for the last 10 years, will remain part of the business as a Board Director.

Hart said: “I am thrilled to step into the role as our team heads into a new chapter and a new year, with a clear focus on overcoming the challenges that the hospitality industry currently faces, whilst continuing to expand our existing portfolio. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, we’ve already announced a number of new hotel management agreements in the past few months, including AC by Marriott Glasgow and Holiday Inn Blackpool – it’s a very exciting time for the business.

“The third-party management marketplace is set for continued growth as many owners and investors continue to switch to independent operators to manage their hospitality assets.”