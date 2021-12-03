New concept One Hundred Shoreditch to replace Ace Hotel

A new hotel concept from Lore Group, One Hundred Shoreditch, will open in February 2022 on the former site of Ace Hotel.

The hotel will feature 258 bedrooms and suites, with the latter featuring large terraces boasting views of Shoreditch and the London skyline.

One Hundred Shoreditch will offer the largest choice of restaurants and bars within one hotel in the area, including three bars, a restaurant, a coffee shop using local roasters Ozone Coffee, and a take-away hatch.

Story continues below Advertisement

The hotel restaurant will be a casual, all-day concept called Goddard & Gibbs, serving a menu specialising in British seafood with a focus on ethical sourcing and local suppliers.

The Wine Bar will serve both big names and bottles from smaller producers, alongside a menu of sharing plates.

In the basement, bar industry legend Ryan Chetiyawardana (Lyaness, White Lyan, Dandelyan) will open Seed Library, which is described as a “laid-back bar where the drinks harness a rich manifesto of heritage ingredients to create new takes on favourite serves”.

The Rooftop at One Hundred Shoreditch will offer panoramic views of East London, alongside a menu of Champagnes, sparkling wines, cocktails and spritzes.

Finally, The Lobby Bar will be a casual space serving a selection of drinks and cocktails alongside Neapolitan pizzas.

One Hundred Shoreditch will also be home to five versatile meetings and events spaces, with the largest room surrounded by floor-to-ceiling glass windows which offer views of the London skyline.

Mark Jonathan Heyburn, Hotel Manager comments: “We’re super excited about the opening of One Hundred Shoreditch and seeing the new spaces come to life. The team and I can’t wait to start welcoming guests in February and showcasing the hotel to our neighbours and community”.

The Lore Group’s property portfolio includes Sea Containers London, Pulitzer Amsterdam, Riggs Washington DC and Lyle Washington DC.