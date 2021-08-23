New East London hotel to launch in November with food market and area’s ‘highest rooftop bar’

This November will see the launch of The Gantry, a new hotel bringing together a food market, restaurant and deli and East London’s highest rooftop bar under one roof.

Opening in Stratford, The Gantry is an independent hotel that will be the fourth property within the Curio Collection in London, marking an ‘exciting new direction for the group’.

The property was originally scheduled to launch in summer 2020.

Story continues below Advertisement

The site will feature a ground floor artisan food market, a restaurant and cocktail bars, plus an events space and deli and coffee shop.

A total of 291 bedrooms will be located across 17 floors and the hotel will be managed by Saurabh Kukreja, a hotelier with experience in managing luxury and lifestyle hotels in UK, Thailand, and the Philippines.

The building has been inspired by New York’s Flat Iron structure with a design influenced by industrial Victorian East London and Stratford’s role in the city’s train building industry.

A boutique destination store, The Stratford Grocer will offer a selection of local produce.

Taking over the hotel’s first floor, Union Social will comprise a cocktail bar and open kitchen with a wraparound terrace offering F&B throughout the day.

The area’s highest rooftop bar will open on the 18th floor in spring 2022.