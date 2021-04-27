New executive chef appointed for Ormer Mayfair as hotel beefs up kitchen team

London boutique hotel, Flemings Mayfair has appointed a new executive chef for its fine dining restaurant, Ormer Mayfair.

Sofian Msetfi joins to head up the kitchen from his position as head chef at Michelin-starred Oak Room at Adare Manor in Ireland.

He replaces head chef Kerth Gumbs who departed the role earlier this month.

Story continues below Advertisement

With 15 years’ experience, Msetfi will lead a new culinary direction at Ormer Mayfair that will focus solely on tasting menus for an ‘elevated’ dining experience.

The new offering will see three seasonally-changing tasting menus available, including a five-course lunch, seven-course and nine-course dinner.

Msetfi’s career began as chef de partie at Michelin-starred Longridge Restaurant, before moving to two Michelin-starred The Hand and Flowers under the mentorship of Tom Kerridge.

Prior to joining Adare Manor, he spent four years at Midsummer House, working alongside chef patron Daniel Clifford, rising from chef de partie to senior sous chef.

The hotel has also appointed a new senior sous chef, Chris Hopkins, who has previously worked at Dinner by Heston and at Midsummer House, both of which hold two Michelin stars.

Sofian Msetfi, executive chef at Ormer Mayfair, comments: “I am incredibly excited to be joining one of London’s most established luxury properties and look forward to supporting the hotel’s ambition to house one of the finest restaurants in the capital. I have an incredibly talented team and we can’t wait to bring a new dining experience to Ormer Mayfair.”

Henrik Muehle, general manager at Flemings Mayfair Hotel, comments: “We’re delighted to have Sofian and Chris onboard for when we re-open our doors this spring. With experience working alongside some of the country’s leading chefs in some of the best kitchens, they are the perfect duo to drive the new F&B offering at the hotel, and along with our existing team at Ormer, will significantly elevate our already strong reputation for dining in the capital.”