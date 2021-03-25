New family-owned hotel brand GuestHouse reveals details for new sites in Brighton and York

GuestHouse, a new family-owned hotel brand, has revealed further details about its new hotels due to open in Brighton and York over the next two years.

Earlier this month, BH announced the three Guest brothers, Tristan, James and Tom, are to launch a new hotel brand, starting with the transformation of No.15 Great Pulteney Street in Bath, after acquiring the property in 2019.

Following the opening of the hotel on May 17, GuestHouse will then launch 1 Clifton in York in the autumn of this year.

Story continues below Advertisement

The brothers will convert the former The Grange York after buying the 41-bedroom site from Jeremy and Vivien Cassel who had chosen to sell after 30 years.

In 2022, 124 Kings Road in Brighton will open in place of the former Granville Hotel on the seafront in the city.

The hotel went on the market in October 2020. It was previously owned by Audrey Simpson and said to be one of the first boutique hotels in Brighton when it opened in the 90s.

GuestHouse will be a new family-owned, independent owner-operated brand, headed up by Tristan, James and Tom, who are aiming to bring ‘wonder-filled hotels to historic buildings on Britain’s most desirable streets’.