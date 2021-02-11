New F&B manager appointed for Whatley Manor

Whatley Manor, near Chippenham in Wiltshire, has appointed Raimund Gutschera as food & beverage manager.

Moving to the UK in 2008, Gutschera joined The Ritz as a waiter and in-room dining supervisor, before moving to become head waiter at Marcus Wareing at The Berkeley in 2010.

Austrian-born Gutschera joins Whatley Manor from Angela Hartnett’s Café Murano Group, where he spent eight years.

Story continues below Advertisement

Rising through the ranks to general manager at Michelin-starred Murano in Mayfair, his most recent position saw him consult for the Café Murano sites in London.

At Whatley Manor, Gutschera will oversee the hotel’s dining outlets, including Niall Keating’s Michelin two-starred The Dining Room, as well as Grey’s Brasserie, afternoon tea, room service, and special events. With sustainability at the heart of everything at Whatley Manor, an important part of Gutschera’s remit will include an audit of all suppliers, seeking to work only with those with the most sustainable and ethical credentials, contributing to the reduction of the hotel’s carbon footprint