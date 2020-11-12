New four-day bank holiday introduced for June 2022

A new four-day bank holiday is to be introduced in June 2022, to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The move is expected to bring some much-needed good news for the hospitality industry, with businesses now able to plan their own special celebrations, as well as releasing promotional offers to encourage a UK break during the extended weekend.

The Jubilee will see a series of events take place from June 2 – 5 to mark 70 years of the Queen’s reign, which began on February 6 1952.

To create the four-day weekend in June 2022, the late May Spring Bank Holiday that year will be moved to Thursday 2 June and an additional Bank Holiday on Friday 3 June will be created.

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said: “The Platinum Jubilee offers an opportunity for the Queen to express her thanks for the support and loyalty Her Majesty has received throughout her reign.

“The Queen hopes that as many people as possible will have the opportunity to join the celebrations.”

In 2012 for the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee, pubs, restaurants and hotels reported a trade boost across the bank holiday weekend, as people embraced the celebrations.