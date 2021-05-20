Highland Coast Hotels ramps up Scottish NC500 expansion with three new acquisitions

A new Scottish-based hotel group has expanded its portfolio by three properties as it looks to strengthen its footprint across the North Coast 500 route in Scotland.

Highland Coast Hotels has acquired Newton Lodge, The Royal Gold Hotel, Dornoch and The Royal Marine Brora.

The Royal Golf Dornoch and The Royal Marine Brora Hotels were previously owned by a consortium led by Inverness businessman David Sutherland.

Story continues below Advertisement

The new additions follow the group’s first takeover last month, when they acquired Kylesku Hotel after 12 years under the same ownership.

Highland Coast Hotels Ltd is founded and run by chief executive Roddy Watt and chairman David Whiteford.

The hotels will retain their respective names and identities and will now become part of The Highland Coast Hotels Collection.

As part of an substantial investment programme, Highland Coast Hotels intends to strengthen existing, independently-owned hotels on and around Scotland’s most popular coastal touring route, as well as boost regional growth.

David Whiteford, chairman of Highland Coast Hotels, said: “Together with my colleagues at Highland Coast Hotels, we are delighted to be building on the work of previous custodians of such fine, landmark hotel properties. With the aim of developing a collection of high-quality hotels on and around the increasingly popular and successful North Coast 500 touring route, these hotels represent a very exciting first step in building our portfolio.”

Roddy Watt, CEO of Highland Coast Hotels, added: “Our aim is to provide memorable hospitality for those visiting the North Highlands. Our intention is to be recognised as the leading group of independent-spirited hotels on and around the route, for those wishing to welcoming, comfortable and authentic experiences in this spectacular landscape.

“We envisage that our substantial investment in the next few years will support sustainable growth in local Highland communities, extend the traditional season, and create many more full-time career opportunities within the sector.”