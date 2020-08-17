New hands-free alcoholic drinks vending machine puts safety first

VendEase has announced an innovative, age verified, alcoholic drinks vending machine, which is set to help the hospitality industry keep people safe and socially distance as hotels, pubs and cafes open their doors in a new, post lockdown landscape.

The machine from VendEase minimises guest contact points and enables safe distancing by allowing purchases to be made via a mobile phone. The customer scans a QR code, which then produces a visual interface that can be operated from their screen. The drink is then dispensed into a delivery tray that has been treated with a special sterilising coating that also prevents bacteria and viruses taking hold.

Also in development are additional safety features such as a UV-C light beam that passes over all products to destroy viruses, which will be implemented later in 2020.

‘Technology has changed the face of vending and this new machine is a timely development for the hospitality industry,’ says VendEase co-founder Dave Berman. ‘It is an ideal solution for drinks serving in a post-Covid world where hotels are uncertain as to how to best organise their F&B functions with so many new rules in place. It also means they can attract guests who are hesitant about engaging with bars and restaurants, whilst keeping tight control of their F&B labour spend’

The touch-free machine uses a piece of software that allows for age control, meaning drinks cannot be bought by anyone who is underage. Guests are issued with a PIN code or a dedicated fob that unlocks the alcoholic selections in the machine.

One of the first organisations to utilise the VendEase alcohol dispensing machine is the Malmaison group, who will shortly be installing it in their Newcastle hotel prior to a planned group wide roll out. Paul Greenhalgh, Procurement Director at Malmaison says: “This offering from VendEase has arrived at the perfect time for us, and will work well alongside our existing F&B offer, allowing us to offer guests a great range of alcoholic drinks, 24/7. As a result, we have been able to review our mini bar offer which has saved us considerable spend. This innovative offer also closely aligns with our Malmaison brand ethos, giving guests an additional and valuable novel F&B experience”

VendEase already supplies UK hotels with vending units that provide everyday essentials, snacks and ready meals and the new touch free alcoholic drinks machine can also be used to dispense these items, allowing outlets to keep profits from alcohol sales.

‘The hotel buys the machine then pays us a small percentage of revenue, which includes installation, training, credit card fees, access to cloud-based sales information and all maintenance and support. All sales generated go directly to the hotel. They can stock it accordingly, setting their own price points,’ says Dave Berman.

The 42” HD Screen on the unit can also be used to interact with 3rd party service providers (gym’s, ticket sales, car parking, tourist attractions etc), which provides an additional revenue stream over and above alcohol sales.

The dispenser requires a standard power outlet and all data is sent over the mobile phone network meaning it can be used in busy areas such as hotel receptions and lift lobbies. It has just launched in selected central London venues, will soon be seen at Malmaison Newcastle, and will be rolled out nationwide in the coming months.

*sponsored post