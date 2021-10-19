New head chef appointed for Tewskesbury Park

James Mearing has been appointed head chef at Tewskesbury Park.

Mearing joins the family-owned, 93-bedroom hotel from The Bear Hotel in Woodstock where he oversaw the kitchen as head chef.

He will now oversee all F&B outlets at Tewkesbury Park as part of his new role, including the main Mint Restaurant, the No.19 health and golf café, plus The Orangery, working closely with hotel manager Andrew Nightingale.

Mearing replaces Anuj Thakur who had been at the helm of the kitchen at Tewkesbury Park since April 2016.

Coming from a solid background of hospitality experience, Mearing has also worked at the likes of Fawsley Hall Hotel, Fallowfields in Oxfordshire and Ston Easton Park in Bath.

Prior to joining The Bear Hotel, Mearing worked at The Gainsborough Hotel as senior sous chef under Daniel Moon.

Commenting on his new role, Mearing said: “I’m thrilled to join Tewkesbury Park. I know the past five years has seen general manager, Patrick Jones, and his team lead the hotel on a successful trajectory and I’m excited to become part of that team, whilst stamping my individual mark on the cuisine.

“The last few months have seen a well-needed bounce back for the hotel industry, and I’m confident that this post re-opening success will continue, with our F&B offering playing an integral role in this.”

Tewkesbury Park completed a room refurbishment in the spring, with 17 new outdoor garden terraces created, and four ground floor guestrooms being fully refurbished to create new terrace rooms.