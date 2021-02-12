New head of F&B moves to Murrayshall from Gleneagles to put hotel ‘on culinary map’

Murrayshall Country House Hotel and Golf Club has appointed Willie Jones as head of food and beverage as it looks to make its mark on the UK’s ‘culinary map’.

Jones joins the luxury hotel in Scotland, after five years at Gleneagles, where he held a number of senior positions within the F&B team, notably involved with a £3m investment which saw the launch of a new restaurant.

He oversaw the opening of Deseo, which is now The Birnam Brasserie is a 250-cover Spanish / Italian restaurant, as well as the launch of a food emporium, café and spa restaurant. He was also in charge of private dining, events and the in-room dining department which was responsible for servicing all 230 of the hotel’s bedrooms.

Jones was also heavily involved with the food and beverage provision for all three of Gleneagles’s Championship courses as well as the Dormy Clubhouse.

Jones also boasts experience at the likes of The Belfry, Wrightington Hotel and Country Club and Paul Heathcote’s flagship Michelin-starred restaurant, The Longridge restaurant.

He is also co-founder and patron of the Apprenticeship in Hospitality Scotland and is hoping to make Murrayshall a ‘centre of excellence’ for the delivery of apprenticeships.

“I am extremely excited about my new role at Murrayshall,” says Willie Jones, “and my aim is to bring food and beverage back, not only to the forefront of the hotel’s offering, but also to the minds of guests, both those who are local and those from further afield.”

“I am delighted that Willie will be joining us at Murrayshall,” said Gary Silcock, General Manager, “and I am excited about the passion and energy he will bring to the team.”