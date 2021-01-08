New hotel and vegan restaurant poised to open in London’s Camden when lockdown lifts

A new hotel and vegan restaurant from emerging brand Selina is to open in Camden, London this year after the UK lockdown ends.

The new 30-bedroom site in Camden will mark the brand’s fifth property, following launches in Manchester and Birmingham in 2019, as well as Selina Brighton and Selina Liverpool in 2020.

Selina Camden will open opposite popular venue The Roundhouse when restrictions are lifted, with an aim to become a hub for the music scene and post-gig stays.

Alongside the bedrooms, the hotel will be home to one-site vegan restaurant Powerplant, which will focus solely on plant-based dishes such as watermelon tartare with yuzu, avocado, charred corn, tomato, miso ginger mayo and tapioca.

In 2019, Latin-American brand Selina secured a £80m finance deal to fund its expansion across Europe. Properties are designed to appeal to the ‘nomadic traveller’ and the group was founded in Panama in 2015.