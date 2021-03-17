New hotel brand GuestHouse to launch with transformation of No.15 Great Pulteney Street

Three brothers are to launch a hotel brand, starting with the transformation of the property they acquired in 2019, No.15 Great Pulteney Street in Bath.

GuestHouse will be a new family-owned, independent owner-operated brand, headed up by the Guest brothers, Tristan, James and Tom, who are aiming to bring ‘wonder-filled hotels to historic buildings on Britain’s most desirable streets’.

Formerly No.15 Great Pulteney Street, GuestHouse’s first property is a renovation project which will reopen the hotel this spring, with a new look, followed by the complete remodeling of two heritage hotels in Brighton and York.

The brothers’ company, Guest Holdings Ltd, acquired the Bath hotel, which comprises 40 bedrooms across three Grade-I listed Georgian townhouses, from Ian and Christa Taylor in 2019 for an undisclosed sum. They had bought the site in 2016 and carried out an extensive renovation.

Now the property will undergo a refurbishment, with each hotel in the collection set to be ‘fun and easy-going’ with pantry kitchens, Vinyl record players in bedrooms, as well as spa and wellness experiences.

Celebrators of small-scale British farms, bakers and makers, the group’s team of chefs and barmen will use locally-sourced produce for its range of F&B offerings.

The Guest brothers said: “We hope to present an alternative to the typical British rural getaway and inspire people to fall in love with our thriving and beautiful historic cities whilst still enjoying the escape from the day-to-day. Each hotel will champion our group ethos yet celebrate connection with the local destination – be that in the food and drink, the interiors of the hotel or the advice that we can offer on the best local experiences!”