New hotel plan could tee off for Leicestershire golf club

A Leicestershire golf club is bidding for expansion after submitting plan to build a new 152-bedroom hotel, complete with leisure and spa complex, within its grounds.

The owners of the Forest Hill Golf and Country Club in Botcheston are looking to capitalise on the demand for hotel accommodation during golfing competitions, weddings and other events with the creation of the new building, which will be developed on the site of a redundant nine-hole golf course.

Sparsis Leisure Ltd submitted the planning proposal to Hinckly and Bosworth Borough Council planners for The Club at Forest Hill, earlier this week.

Story continues below Advertisement

If given the green light, the scheme would create between 50 and 60 jobs and appeal to ‘golders and non-golfers alike’.

The new hotel would see a 5.5 acre golf course to the south of the existing clubhouse transformed to make way for the new development.