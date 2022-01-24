New independent hotel The Bruntsfield opens in Edinburgh

New independent hotel The Bruntsfield has opened its doors in Edinburgh, following a £1 million investment.

Previously Best Western Plus Bruntsfield Hotel, the property was purchased in May 2021 by Castleforge Partners, a UK-based private real estate investor.

In September 2021, the owners appointed new management company Axiom Hospitality, founded in 2020, to refurbish, reposition and operate the property.

The Bruntsfield is the second hotel Axiom has de-flagged to be completely independent, following The Dilly in London, opened in May 2021.

The Bruntsfield will also be affiliated with World Hotels, a collection of the finest independent hotels in 200 destinations worldwide.

The property was originally built in 1861 and comprised three connecting stately homes.

Today, it features 72 bedrooms, including bathroom amenities by Beekind, which supports honeybees and sustainable pollination research, and bespoke artwork supplied by Elegant Clutter.

The hotel also houses The Neighbourhood, a kitchen, bar and garden which partners with local businesses and suppliers wherever possible.

The Bruntsfield also has two spaces suitable for business meetings and events for up to 60 people and weddings for up to 100 people with a dedicated wedding coordinator.

Alistair Bruce, General Manager commented: “Guests will feel as though they are being welcomed into our home when they arrive at The Bruntsfield.

“Our extensive refurbishment is inspired by our heritage and our neighbourhood, located in the centre of Bruntsfield itself, with a truly Scottish feel and is perfectly located for both leisure and business breaks in the city.”

Alex Pritchard, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Axiom Hospitality added: “After the past two years, we’ve noticed guests wanting to explore more than ever before.

“Therefore, we’re delighted to be able to launch The Bruntsfield at this time, providing travellers with a homely base to discover the city of Edinburgh, along with personalised and friendly service.”