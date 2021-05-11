New Kempinski Fit Room powered by Technogym

Berlin, Munich, Dubai, Shanghai: These are the first Kempinski Hotels destinations offering the new room category, the Kempinski Fit Room, which the international luxury hotel group is gradually introducing globally together with Technogym.

The two leading brands are strengthening their long-standing partnership to offer a brand new wellness solution for travellers around the world. Guests may book a Fit Room powered by Technogym directly through the hotels’ website to enjoy innovative in-room workout solutions and on-demand fitness services for an exclusive wellness experience alongside the hotel’s wellness centre.

More than ever, hotel guests are interested in carrying out their usual workout and fitness routines while travelling and doing so in the comfort and privacy of their hotel room. Kempinski Hotels, Europe’s oldest luxury hotel group, and Technogym, a global leader in fitness and wellness and also Kempinski’s reference brand in this field, are strengthening their partnership to offer hotel guests an all-round wellness experience that includes innovative in-room training solutions and on-demand fitness services for an exclusive wellness experience, in addition to the hotel’s wellness centre.

Each Kempinski Fit Room – equipped with a TECHNOGYM BIKE and TECHNOGYM CASE – offers access to a selection of the best training equipment and digital contents such as the new TECHNOGYM BIKE – the revolutionary training experience thanks to indoor cycling classes run by trainers from different cities around the world. Music, lights and trainers lead engaging indoor cycling classes available anytime, round the clock, directly from the console of the bike. The fit-room solution allows guests to train according to their individual preferences in the comfort of their room, whether they are travelling for business or leisure. Supported by over 35 years of experience and research, Technogym provides training solutions of the highest quality and comfort: combining design, functionality and immersive digital content with an HD display, the TECHNOGYM BIKE offers cycling courses and full-body workouts. Users can choose their favourite classes from the comprehensive on-demand library based on their preferred trainer, type of workout, language, and music. TECHNOGYM BIKE is not just group cycling but offers also total body workout experiences, thanks to the integrated handlebars and dedicated video contents.

Another exciting option for a training session while travelling is the TECHNOGYM CASE – a full solution featuring a smart range of tools, functionally packed in a high-end design bag and completed by a library of training video contents, for a seamless guest experience. With a QR Code, guests can also enjoy a guided workout with a brand new virtual trainer on their phone. The TECHNOGYM CASE includes: foam roller and massage ball, a perfect tool to help restore proper circulation to muscles; exercise mat – 100% sustainable; loop bands, perfect for lower-body exercises and power bands – in three levels of resistance allowing complete upper body exercises or total body resisted exercises.

“The trend towards wellness and health, which has been growing steadily in recent years, will certainly intensify in the future. With the new room category, we are meeting the need of our guests to stay fit on the go and to implement a perfect workout without having to leave the hotel,” says Marc Feller, Senior Director Customer Experience. “The Kempinski Fit Room is an important part of our corporate strategy around wellness and sustainability, and complements the just recently completed acquisition of all shares in spa provider Resense.”

Guests will find the first Kempinski Fit Rooms at Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten Kempinski Munich, Hotel Adlon Kempinski Berlin, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates Dubai and Grand Hotel Kempinski Shanghai in China. “As soon as guests are hopefully allowed to travel again in the coming months to more parts of the world, we will certainly be able to offer even more destinations with this offer,” adds Feller.

Technogym is a world leading brand in products and digital technologies for fitness, sport and health for wellness. Technogym offers a complete ecosystem of connected smart equipment, digital services, on-demand training experiences and apps that allow every single end-user to access a completely personalized training experience anytime and anywhere: at home, at the gym, on-the-go. Over 50 million people train with Technogym in 80,000 wellness centres and 500,000 private homes world-wide. Technogym has been Official Supplier to the last eight Olympic Games and it’s the brand of reference for sport champions and celebrities all over the world.

