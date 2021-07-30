New London hotel Broadwick Soho announces leadership team ahead of 2022 launch

Broadwick Soho has announced three management positions ahead of its opening in June 2022, including the appointment of general manager David Monson.

Monson joins the new London hotel from his role as GM at COMO The Halkin London and also enjoyed an 18-year tenure at Four Seasons Hotels including director roles in The Bahamas, Dallas, London and Hampshire.

Joining Monson is new director of sales and marketing Sabine Kern, and creative director Andrea Gelardin.

Story continues below Advertisement

Kern was previously at the London EDITION hotel, having started her career with Marriott Hotels and going on to work at Raffles, as part of the opening team at St James Hotel & Club and The Hempel.

New creative director Gelardin boasts experience at the likes of iconic fashion brands Louis Vuitton under the helm of Marc Jacobs and most recently was creative director for musician Lady Gaga.

The 57-bedroom Broadwick Soho is a collaboration between long-time friends Noel Hayden, owner of Broadwick Soho and Jo Ringestad, managing director of Broadwick Street Holdings.

The design for the new offering will be spearheaded by Martin Brudnizki. The hotel’s food and beverage concepts will be operated in partnership with Jamie Poulton and chef Ed Baines, founders of Randall and Aubin on nearby Brewer Street.

Jo Ringestad said: “At Broadwick Soho, we want to redefine what a modern hotel can do by offering an elevated space that is ingrained in London culture and also delivers an unparalleled level of authentic hospitality. We are thrilled to welcome onboard this incredibly diverse team of talented professionals who will elevate the execution of our strategy as we propel the hotel forward through its opening and beyond.”