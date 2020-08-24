New managing director named for The Langham London

The Langham, London has welcomed Doris Greif as its new managing director of the luxury hotel and regional vice president of operations, Europe & Middle East for Langham Hospitality Group.

Greif succeeds Bob van den Oord who has been promoted to the role of chief operations officer based at the corporate office in Hong Kong.

Greif has over 19 years of experience in leadership roles for Jumeirah, with her last role for the group as senior vice president operations – MEASA, based in Dubai.

She has also had positions with Jumeriah Beach Club Resort & Spa, Jumeriah Emirates Towers and Jumeriah at Etihad Towers.

In her new role, Greif will draw on her experience to lead the team at The Langham in London, whilst simultaneously supporting the group to grow the brand with new acquisitions and developments in Europe and the Middle East.

“We are thrilled that Doris is joining the company to lead our flagship hotel in London and to continue its success,” said Bob van den Oord, COO. “She has a formidable reputation in achieving service excellence, innovation and development and I am confident that she will take the hotel and The Langham brand to new heights.”

“London is one of the most respected and competitive luxury hotel markets in the world and I am incredibly proud to join this innovative hotel group and lead The Langham through the next chapter of its illustrious history,” said Greif.