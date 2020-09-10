New MD takes the helm at hotel management company RBH

RBH, the UK’s leading independent hotel management company, has promoted from within to fill the role of managing director.

Susan Bland, previously the company’s chief operations support officer which forms part of the group’s executive management team, steps into the role with immediate effect, overseeing operations across the business, as well as continuing to look after its commercial side.

Bland brings more than 20 years of experience to the role, nine of which have been spent with RBH.

During her time as chief operations support officer, Bland was responsible for multiple operating functions including commercial, leisure, spa, and procurement, F&B, IT and HR – successfully navigating the business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She has also flourished in the role of Chair of the Hospitality Employers Group (HEG), a role which she has held for three years.

Bland takes up her new position following the post-lockdown re-opening of RBH’s portfolio of more than 45 hotels.

Bland said: “I’m proud to step up and lead the team as we head into a new chapter, following the most challenging trading period in our history. Our hotels have performed well during their transition out of lockdown, and my priority is ensuring we build on this success and continue to expand the portfolio by creating an ongoing pipeline of new properties.

“Just days ago, we took on the management of the historic Crown Hotel Harrogate, and in the coming months we’ll be opening brand new properties in Stoke-on-Trent and Manchester with the Hilton brand, so my new role comes into play at an exciting time.”

Helder Pereira, chief executive officer at RBH, said: “The breadth of industry experience Susan has is exactly what is needed in a leader of a business of this scale, to ensure we deliver operational excellence and outstanding returns for our owners; but also in making sure we continually uphold our four core values and focus on the people who are central to RBH. I am exceptionally proud to see Susan step into the role of managing director and have every confidence that the business is in the safest of hands.”