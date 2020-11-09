New ‘open concept’ furniture range gives hotel bedrooms more flexibility

Burgess has launched a range of contemporary bedroom furniture, designed to offer greater flexibility to hotels with options to suit different layouts and needs.

Called Open Concept, the collection features a multi-purpose “open” wardrobe which is made to order and can be specified to fit any space. It can also be modified with shelves only or with clothing rails at various lengths, depending on requirements. In addition, there’s a matching desk, coffee table – with two height options – and a side table that can also fit neatly over a sofa.

Designed by Peter Roth, each quality item comes with a choice of laminate surfaces while frames are made from lightweight steel, and can be finished in any solid colour, including Burgess Furniture’s new Architectural collection.

“If there has been one industry to lead by example during the events of 2020, it’s hospitality,” says Jeremy Burgess, Managing Director of Burgess Furniture. “Our clients have quickly adapted to survive, ensuring hotel guests and staff are safe during this difficult time. It’s our job to recognise their changing demands and design furniture that helps to see them through.”

Open Concept is an ideal solution for hotel bedrooms with an awkward layout. “The wardrobe can be tailored to fit even the smallest alcoves or used to break up and zone larger areas,” says Jeremy. The same piece can also be used as a room divider in reception areas, lounges or dining spaces, helping hotels to adhere to government social distancing measures.

To find out more about Open Concept, visit www.burgessfurniture.com. If you’d like some free advice on furniture and layout solutions to ensure your hotel observes social distancing and keeps both staff and guests safe during the pandemic, you can contact Burgess Furniture via +44 (0)33 0333 9258.

