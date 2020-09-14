New operator at 30 James Street absorbs deposits lost in administration saving 127 weddings

The new operator of 30 James Street has vowed to honour all deposits paid prior to the hotel falling into administration, saving hundreds of weddings, events and bedroom bookings.

Legacy Hotels & Resorts, who rescued the Liverpool hotel from administration in June, has secured a deal with administrators Moorfields to rescue 127 weddings and 95 spa days, as well as more than 660 bedroom reservations, ensuring guests who paid deposits or balances in full on or before April 15 will have their booking honoured.

A letter sent to guests from Calum Colquhoun, regional operations manager, for Legacy Hotels, said: “Whilst there is no obligation to do so, I am pleased to inform you that the new business will be honouring in full the value of any deposit paid to 30 James Street Limited on or before 15 April 2020.

“It has been a substantial task to address this financial issue, at the same time as planning for the re-opening of the hotel. I would like to thank you for your patience and understanding at what must have been a difficult and unsettling time.”

30 James Street hotel reopened at the end of July after the administrators appointed the new operators, Legacy Hotels, who also operate the Pullman Hotel on the waterfront and are opening a Novotel at the new Paddington Village.

The 63-bedroom Liverpool hotel went into administration during lockdown as its owners Signature Living fell into financial trouble.

Signature Living put 30 James Street and The Shankly up for sale in May last year with an asking price of £57m.