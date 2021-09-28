New ops manager joins Ian Taylor’s latest acquisition Bishopstrow Hotel & Spa

Bishopstrow Hotel & Spa, which was recently acquired by famous Bath-based hoteliers, Ian and Christa Taylor, has appointed Ashley Torr as operations manager.

The Taylors, who own Homewood and The Bird in Bath, purchased the 32-bedroom hotel out of administration off a guide price of £5.5m in June this year to operate as part of their Kaleidoscope Collection.

Torr is the first of many expected senior hires as the group refurbishes and upgrades the Georgian country house.

He joins from his position of operations manager with Hand Picked Hotels’ Fawsley Hall where he has been since November 2018. He also boasts experience at Harbour Hotels Group and The Calcot Collection working with hoteliers Richard Ball and Paul Sadler.

Torr, who will be overseeing all hotel operations, will be instrumental in the hotel’s long-term evolution with Kaleidoscope Collection founders, Ian and Christa Taylor, and Managing Director, Jonathan Walker.

Torr commented: “This is a very exciting next step in my career. The plans for Bishopstrow are immense and I look forward to being able to work creatively with the team to transform the hotel into something amazing. To work with both Jonathan and Ian is an honour, and I look forward to evolving my learning and building upon my current skill sets with them and their decades of fantastic industry experience.”

Jonathan Walker, managing director and co-investor of Bishopstrow Hotel and Spa, added: “Ashley’s experience is second to none, as is his passion for the industry. You can see that hospitality flows through him and that his practices prior to Bishopstrow have grown him into an incredibly efficient and effective Operations Manager. I look forward to seeing what Ashley brings to the team and how his knowledge will mould and shape the future of Bishopstrow.”