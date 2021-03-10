New owner at closed Millbrook House Hotel to invest £14m in development

The new owner of Jersey’s Millbrook House Hotel has unveiled plans to bring the business back to life with a £14m investment.

CCA Galleries International Ltd is to reopen the St Helier hotel, which has been closed for almost three years, in 2023, to create a ‘five-star art hotel’ on the island.

The company owns a print gallery in Hill Street in Jersey and is to put forward a planning application to renovate the 39 bedrooms at Millbrook House Hotel, and create seven self-catering apartments and six eco-pods, plus a spa and wellness centre, cookery school and a restaurant.

A number of surrounding ancillary buildings on the ten-acre site will be restored for the project.

Speaking to Jersey Evening, CCA Galleries chairman, Lance Trevellyan, said the hotel would showcase art and sculpture and offer workshops and courses with local artists.

It is also thought that some of the bedrooms would be named after prominent artists in the area.

“Our vision is to create a unique, exceptional five-star experience-based art hotel centred on and embracing the existing listed Millbrook House Villa, its buildings and heritage landscape. The ambition is to build an international reputation and become one of the jewels in the crown of Jersey’s hospitality sector,” he said.

It is hoped the 18-month renovation project will begin this year, once planning permission is secured.

Picture credit: Jersey Holiday Guide