New owners at Stanley House Hotel appoint general manager to drive forward ‘significant plans’

Stanley House Hotel and Spa in Lancashire has appointed Simon Tauber as its new general manager.

Tauber originally joined Stanley House in 2016 as restaurant and bar manager, later moving into an operations role.

In 2018, he took on the general manager role at Hever Hotel Resort in Edenbridge, Kent, before rejoining Stanley House in January 2020 in a senior operations role.

Stanley house Hotel was acquired by new owners Monte Hotels, which is owned by Euro Garages brothers, Mohsin and Zuber Issa, on August 1, 2020.

Speaking on his appointment, Tauber said: “It’s an exciting time for the hotel. The previous owners took the hotel from a dilapidated manor house and turned it into one of the most well known and loved venues in the region.

“At the heart of this success was a dedication to give an unrivalled guest experience and to invest. We never stood still. The new owners share these values and we are now in the process of developing some significant plans.”

During his time at Hever Hotel Resort, Tauber spearheaded a number of projects including the opening of a new luxury spa.

He adds: “My goal is to build on our reputation and take the hotel to the next level in terms of facilities and guest experience. The new owners are ambitious and passionate about the future. I feel we are the start of an exciting journey and look forward to sharing our plans.”

Stanley House is located in Mellor and is set in 54-acres of Ribble Valley countryside, comprising 30 bedrooms and employing 85 staff members.

Mohsin Issa, director at Monte Hotels, said: Simon’s experience of the hotel and local region were important considerations when selecting him for the role. His vision and enthusiasm aligns with ours. I have no doubt Simon will fulfil a great leadership role and develop a fantastic local team.

In 2010, the hotel transformed its Mr Fred’s Bar & Lounge with a glass extension overlooking the Ribble Valley.

In September 2012, the hotel completed work on the construction of 18 new bedrooms and a multi-million-pound luxury spa.