New owners at The Scores Hotel overlooking St Andrews lay plans for investment

The new owners of The Scores Hotel overlooking St Andrews in Scotland are planning an ‘extensive refurbishment and repositioning’ of the property as it looks to maximise its golfing business ahead of The Open Championship in 2022.

Wirefox, the Northern Ireland based property investment company, have acquired the 36-bedroom hotel from an unnamed family owner, who had the helm of the historic property for the last 34 years.

Companies House show its shareholders were David Mann, Kimberley Lozito and Pauline Mann of the US and the hotel traded under the Best Western banner.

The Scores Hotel, complete with bar, restaurant and events venue overlooking St Andrews golf course, will now undergo a significant investment to enhance the business and its facilities ahead of The Open Championship 2022, which is to be hosted by St Andrews.

Steven Fyfe, associate director in the Hotel Capital Markets team at Savills Glasgow, says: “This was an extremely rare opportunity to acquire a special hotel next to the first tee of the Old Course itself. With plenty of opportunity to add value, the new owners plan to invest further capital to extend and enhance the property creating more jobs for the local economy.”

Acting for the Vendor, Charles Human of HVS Hodges Ward Elliott, adds: “We were excited to have had role in the sale of the hotel by the family owners, and it was gratifying to have completed the disposal following substantial international interest generated in a process that required careful navigation throughout the pandemic.”