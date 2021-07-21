New owners of Trafford Park Hotel battle for planning consent to rejuvenate business

The Trafford Park Hotel has been acquired by new owners, looking to rejuvenate the building that has been derelict for over 10 years.

The hotel, which was built in 1902, was purchased late last year by Nabeel Mussarat and Property Hub who are now battling through various stages of planning permission in a bid to restore the building to its former glory.

Despite concerns regarding the viability of the property, with damp and general disrepair being rife throughout, the new owners are desperate to carry out an extensive refurbishment project to turn the building into a social hub once again.

Story continues below Advertisement

The property opened as a hotel boasting 42 rooms in 1902.

It has been a Grade-II listed building since 1987.

In recent years however, it has been used as a refuge for the homeless, and more recently as a squatter house.

The purchase comes after the Ashley Group failed to secure planning permission from Trafford Council to build a boutique hotel with 121 bedrooms via a five-storey side extension, as gaining planning permission has been difficult for the property due to its distressed status.

As a result, Property Hub is aiming to work with Trafford Council to approach the site in the most considerate way, with a projected GDV of £10,000,000.

Nabeel Mussarat comments: “The Trafford Park Hotel is a historic, vital piece of Manchester architecture. This factor paired with its former status as a social nucleus, means that is necessary that it remains as constant a local feature as it was in its heyday. Viability issues are present, but we will endeavour to press on and ensure that the hotel can prosper once more.”