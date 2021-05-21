New owners revealed for Brocco on the Park

Earlier this month, BH announced that Sheffield hotel, Brocco on the Park, had been sold to new owners after eight years.

Now it’s been revealed that Fine & Country Inns have taken over the popular eight-bedroom hotel and restaurant from Tiina Carr who launched the business to market in 2014.

The sale was transacted through the Leisure Property Specialists Fleurets.

Story continues below Advertisement

Fine & Country Inns first launched in 2014 with its first venue The Strafford Arms and has grown to encompass three other sites in the north. This will be the group’s first foray into hotels and fine dining as they look to gain Rosette recognition for Brocco on the Park’s restaurant.

Nick Thomas of Fleurets who handled the transaction: “I was delighted to act for Tiina in the sale to Fine & Country Inns, an established and experienced operator who I am sure will build on the strong business base and foundations already established by Tiina.”

Brocco Kitchen opened alongside the hotel and is headed up by chef Leslie Buddington who is remaining on board under the new ownership.

When Brocco on the Park launched, it introduced a new concept to the market in Sheffield and has received wide acclaim ever since.

Brocco on the Park scooped the coveted title of City Hotel of the Year at the Good Hotel Guide’s 2017 Cesar Awards and Best Small Hotel at the local White Rose Awards. The Brocco Kitchen has also been listed in the Michelin Guide since 2017.