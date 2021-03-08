New platform from Tripadvisor allows hotels to target ‘high-spend travellers’

Tripadvisor has opened up its consumer membership programme to hotels, enabling properties to expand their visibility and target the ‘ready-to-book, high-spend travellers’.

Tripadvisor Plus is being made available to hotels for the first time, allowing properties to participate directly in the initiative ahead of the expected bumper summer of trade. It is free to join, with no commission rates, and first launched in the US in December 2020.

Tripadvisor Plus hotels receive special badging and increased visibility on the Tripadvisor platform, with members only able to access discounted room rates and other savings and upsells.

Hotels can choose to opt in and out of discounting at any time as occupancy levels change and will be given full details to all of the customer information from each reservation, allowing hotels to directly market to guests following their stay.

“Tripadvisor Plus is a game changer for both travellers and hoteliers,” said Kanika Soni, chief commercial officer, Tripadvisor. “Travelers get to enjoy a memorable experience thanks to special perks and discounts – and hotels have a brand new way to attract valuable guests while avoiding hefty third-party commissions.”