New research finds under 45s most keen to splash the cash on a UK break

Hoteliers keen to pocket the new staycation pound need to use pinpoint accuracy in their comms strategy to engage and excite differing age groups with alternative holiday needs and budgets.

This is according to a new report by PR and marketing agency Democracy that has found that the under 45s are willing to spend £620 on a UK break, forking out more than £100 per person than the over 55s.

Yet, for the younger customer, born between the late 70s and mid 90s, many are still holding on to a last minute hope that changes will allow them to get away to warmer climes, with 34% still hopeful of some last summer sun.

Conversely, the frugal over 55s will spend less, with £510 per person ring fenced for a UK staycation, but they are far less likely to be dazzled by last minute changing legislation, with just 12% believing that they’ll leave the UK for a foreign holiday in the next 12 months.

Jennifer O’Grady, head of agency at Manchester-based Democracy, said: “Both audiences are looking for something very different from their staycation. The over 55s are looking for destinations that take them and their safety seriously before committing to venturing beyond their front door.

“And as a result destinations need to use advanced digital and social marketing to move away from a one size fits all marketing comms plan to a more personalised and tailored strategy.

“As families expand their bubble to include grandparents, destinations need to be able to meet the needs of the multigenerational family, dialing up messages around experiences that excite everyone.

“Operators within the staycation sector who recognise these different generational needs and pivot their communications approach quickly will be those who gain cut through with new audiences.”

These findings are taken from the Democracy Insights Report – The Home Front – The New Holiday Battleground which is free to download here.