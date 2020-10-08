New restrictions impact Glenapp Castle as guests call to cancel bookings

The team at Glenapp Castle have been ‘thrown into chaos’ trying to navigate new restrictions imposed on the Scottish hospitality sector by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Jill Chalmers, MD at the luxury five-star hotel in Aryshire, said that following yesterday’s announcements from the government discouraging travel in and out of the region, the hotel has had ‘at least’ a dozen guests calling to move or cancel bookings.

She added that the October half-term holiday was a ‘critical time’ for the hotel and said that Sturgeon had ‘ultimately created a wall around Scotland’.

Chalmers says: “Following the announcement we have had at least a dozen guests calling us to move or cancel their bookings. The team at the hotel have been thrown in to chaos trying to navigate the new restrictions. The number of grey areas within these rules are seriously problematic, why do the government make these detrimental announcements without consulting the hospitality sector?

“This period is a critical time for the hotel, as half-term is one of our peak holiday periods in the year. Nicola Sturgeon has ultimately created a wall around Scotland preventing both the non-Scottish & local Scottish staycation markets, which are critical for us.”

She also added that Glenapp Castle was in a remote area of Scotland and the advice not to travel was ‘unwarranted’.

She says: “The advice not to travel to the region is unwarranted, we are situated in a remote area of South West Ayrshire in 110 acres of private grounds and woodlands, we have lots of outdoor space, pure sea air and we have invested in significant technology to provide guests with a safe and clean environment.”

Yesterday Sturgeon announced new measures for Scotland, including a 16-day closure for pubs and restaurants in the central belt in the country and a restriction on selling alcohol indoors past 6pm.