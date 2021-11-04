New spa at Breedon Priory kickstarts expansion plan into overnight accommodation

A new luxury spa has opened at Breedon Priory in Derbyshire, bolstering the resort’s facilities ahead of the construction of new lodges next year.

The new £4.3m spa, designed by Nottingham architects YMD Boon, comprises a new thermal suite with two saunas, two steam rooms, ice fountain and experience showers, plus two outside pools and two relaxation rooms within the 1,344 sq mtr facility.

There are seven treatment rooms including a private suite with its own spa bath and fire pit. Treatments will be provided by Temple Spa, Tribe 517, Pinks Boutique, Proverb and Zoya.

There is also a restaurant and bistro.

Upon opening, a second phase of the project will see the creation of eight holiday lodges on site.

Breedon Priory has also chosen to partner with Trybe, the next generation of spa and leisure software to help manage bookings.

The newest spa opening of 2021, Breedon Priory, based in Melbourne, Derbyshire has chosen to provide its guests with 24-hour spa reservations by joining Trybe, the next generation of spa and leisure software that launched in lockdown in April 2020.

Elaine Blunt, Director at Breedon Priory said; “Having invested a significant amount in the development of our new spa, wanting to co-ordinate this with new technology is an important part of that process. Having investigated several options, Trybe enables us to provide our clients with the first-class service they deserve 24/7 whilst providing our team with a streamlined software system that is super easy to use and evaluate.”

Breedon Priory is now the tenth spa in a long list of UK spas to sign up with Trybe, including Birch, Manor House Hotel and Spa, Lanelay Hall Hotel and Spa, No. 15 Great Pulteney Street and No. 1 Clifton.

Trybe is expecting to sign another 10 spas before the end of 2021.