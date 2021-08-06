New spa manager joins Formby Hall resort

Formby Hall Golf Resort & Spa in Merseyside has appointed a new spa manager.

Tanya Andrews joins the resort’s management team with over 10 years’ experience in the beauty therapy and spa industry and will be responsible for the management and day to day running of the resort’s Spa.

She joins Formby Hall Golf Resort & Spa, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, from The Lowry Hotel in Manchester where she was previously spa and fitness manager.

Tanya began her career as a therapist at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire before progressing into a variety of spa management positions at hotels such as Macdonald Craxton Wood Hotel & Spa and Signature Living Group’s 30 St James Street in Liverpool.

On her appointment, Tanya said, “I’m so excited by this opportunity. Formby Hall is a renowned resort in the North West and the spa is popular with both hotel guests and day visitors.

“Our rural location tucked away near Formby beach, marries really well with the peace and tranquility of the spa, yet that uplifting feeling you get after spending time with us is a nice reminder that we’re just a short distance from Liverpool!

“I can’t wait to get to work with the team here and build on what we have to provide even more fantastic experiences for our guests.”

The resort’s Spa facilities include 10 therapy & treatment rooms (including three couples’ treatment rooms), thermal heaven area with steam room, Rasul room, heated relaxation beds and Himalayan salt sauna, a 20m heated indoor swimming pool, essence infused Laconium cabin, spa bath, ice fountain, experience showers and relaxation areas.

The spa works with brands including ESPA and The Natural Spa Factory.