New spa on the agenda for Saltburn’s Brockley Hall

Plans for a new spa at Brockley Hall in Saltburn have been submitted as the four-star hotel looks to securing the business for the future.

Heather and Emilio Garcia, owners of the hotel, have put forward a proposal to transform a building in the existing grounds of Brockley Hall into a new facility comprising a swimming pool, sauna, steam room and café.

The planning statement says that the ‘owners want to improve their facilities by offering something which is otherwise unavailable in Saltburn’.

Brockley Hall was first constructed in 1875 as a private home, before being turned into a Christian Endeavour residence and then a boutique hotel.

It comprises 30 bedrooms and a 2 AA Rosette restaurant.

Public consultation on the proposal will continue until 3 April.