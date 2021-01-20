New Yorkshire wedding venue to open in April after £2m investment

A bespoke new wedding venue is to open in the East Riding of Yorkshire in April 2021.

Carlton Manor is a joint venture from Nic Marshall and Simon Spinks and will run alongside Harrison Spinks Events, Spinks’ existing company comprising three other venues in Yorkshire.

Harrison Spinks Events is operated alongside luxury bed-making company, Harrison Spinks and consists of Hornington Manor, The Oakwood at Ryther and The Motorist.

New venture Carlton Manor has been completely overhauled and rebranded with the pair investing £2m into the renovation headed up by interior designers Matthews Mee Limited.

The site will be available for exclusive private hire for weddings, corporate events and staycations.

Plans for the site include a master tepee for weddings, which can hold up to 150 guests, a 8-room manor house including a secluded 2-bedroom hideaway.

The site will also house 10 luxury staycation pods to accommodate additional wedding and leisure guests, due to be unveiled at the end of 2021.

Nic Marshall, CEO of Carlton Manor, comments: “I am incredibly proud and excited to launch Carlton Manor, and start welcoming couples from spring – providing it is safe to do so and government guidelines permit it. It will be an amazing, creative canvas for couples to put their own stamp on and make the place their own. I feel privileged to give themselves and their guests the opportunity to escape from the everyday and use the venue in their own way, and I can’t wait to see how they do this!”