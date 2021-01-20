Newly-acquired Northumberland hotel set for boutique transformation

A hotel in Northumberland is undergoing an extensive refurbishment to become a new boutique hotel after being acquired by new owners over Christmas.

Christie + Co completed on the sale of Marshall Meadows Country House Hotel near Berwick-upon-Tweed within just three months, attracting a number of potential buyers and multiple bids for the 18th century Georgian property.

The sellers are brothers Robert and David Hester, who have owned and operated the hotel since 2011 and made the decision to sell in order to retire.

The 19-bedroom hotel has been acquired by RMM Holdings Limited, who now plan to invest in a complete renovation with a plan to unveil the new-look boutique hotel in the summer.

Nigel Marcantonio, one of the company shareholders said, “We are delighted to have completed the purchase of Marshall Meadows. Upon viewing the property, we immediately saw the potential of the site with its wonderful location, idyllic grounds and the beautiful buildings.

“The hotel will be undergoing an extensive refurbishment and redecoration programme throughout the first half of 2021 and we aim to re-open in the summer. The revamped hotel will feature 22 boutique bedrooms, including a stunning master suite with amazing sea views.”

Mark Worley from Christie & Co adds: “Due to the foreign travel restrictions presently in place, rural hotels such as this have been selling well, so it came as no surprise when my initial marketing initiatives and phone calls were met with keen interest from prospective buyers. Indeed, we could have sold the hotel many times over and there were several very disappointed parties, but we chose to run with Nigel, Phillip and David at RMM Holdings Limited, who moved ahead swiftly, and the deal completed in time for the Christmas closedown.”

Marshall Meadows Country House Hotel was sold off a guide price of £925,000 for the freehold.