NEWS FLASH: Furlough extended until end of April

The Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced that the UK’s furlough’s scheme will be extended until April 2021.

This means businesses will be able to benefit from the scheme for an extra month.

The scheme was originally intended to end at the end of October and then in November, Sunak announced an extension until March.

Today he has said that the government will pay 80% of salaries, up to £2,00 a month, until the end of April next year.

Sunak tweeted that the move would give “businesses and employees across the UK certainty into the New Year”.

The government also announced that businesses struggling will have now until the end of March to access government generous loan schemes.

Chancellor also confirmed that the Budget will be on the 3 March and set out the next phase of the plan to tackle the virus and protect jobs.

The news follows the announcement that eight more areas will be placed into tier 3 of coronavirus restrictions from Saturday.