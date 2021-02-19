NEWS FLASH: RBH takes over management of four Fragrance Group hotels

RBH has taken over the management of four Fragrance Group hotels previously operated by Bespoke Hotels until the agreement came to an abrupt end two weeks ago.

Hotel management company RBH takes over operations at The Lyndene and St Chads in Blackpool, The Townhouse in Manchester and the Duke of Cornwall in Plymouth, with immediate effect.

General managers at all four hotels will remain in the same roles, and it is intended for other staff who were made redundant to be reinstated in their positions over the coming weeks.

Story continues below Advertisement

Earlier this month, Bespoke Hotels Group defended its decision to resort to beginning insolvency proceedings for the four hotels.

Staff were notified on Wednesday 3 February that they had all been made redundant.

Bespoke Hotels told Boutique Hotelier that the appointment of an insolvency practitioner was a last resort, after months of looking for alternative financial solutions.

However, the Fragrance Group claimed that Bespoke Hotels “put forward no feasible solution to the financial issues faced by the companies running their hotels and have offered no support from the wider Bespoke Hotels Group of companies,” a claim which Bespoke refuted.

Commenting on the new deal with RBH, the Fragrance Group’s UK representative Martin Rogers said: “We have had an intense fortnight of discussions, culminating in an agreement with RBH who became the new operators of the Lyndene and St Chads in Blackpool, The Townhouse in Manchester and the Duke of Cornwall in Plymouth on February 18th.

“We already have an established working relationship with RBH who operate one of our flagship hotels, The Crown in Harrogate, and we have every confidence that the four Fragrance hotels will thrive under their professional management,” he adds.

Divisional director for RBH Steven Foster said: “We have moved swiftly to re-employ the general managers to ensure the hotels are ready to re-open as soon as we’re allowed to do so.

RBH will be contacting previous guests and those who had booked weddings and events with Bespoke Hotels.

They will be advised that compensation for existing bookings that were made with the previous operator will need to managed directly with Bespoke Hotels or, if bookings were made on a credit card, directly with the credit card company.