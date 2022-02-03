NH Hotel Group named third most sustainable hotel company in the world

The NH Hotel Group, which operates two UK sites and 350 hotels worldwide, has been named the third most sustainable company in the hospitality industry worldwide.

The company was awarded the Bronze distinction in Standard & Poor’s ‘Sustainability Yearbook 2022’ for a second consecutive year.

S&P Global evaluated economic, environmental and social aspects of more than 7,500 companies from 61 sectors around the world.

Story continues below Advertisement

Within the hotel sector, 42 companies have been evaluated, of which only six have achieved the best scores and have been included in the 2022 yearbook.

Among them is NH Hotel Group, which has maintained its third position as the most sustainable hotel chain. The report highlights that “the record number of committed companies worldwide reflects the growing importance of sound sustainability practices and the need to advance in a more demanding regulation to achieve the proposed objectives.”

Ramón Aragonés, CEO of NH Hotel Group, commented: “This recognition highlights NH Hotel Group’s commitment to making sustainability a strategic and growth value for the Company, a value that we share with Minor Hotels, of which we are part, and which has also been included in the Yearbook 2022.

“As we have done so far, we will continue to work with a holistic vision to fulfil our commitment to integrate responsible business management in the economic, social and environmental spheres and to become a benchmark in sustainability within the sector”.

In the UK, NH Hotel Group operates two London sites: NH London Kensington and nhow London.

The rest of its portfolio is found across Europe and the Americas.

Since 2019, the Company has been working with Minor Hotels to integrate all its hotel trademarks under a single corporate umbrella brand with a presence in over 50 countries worldwide. The result is a portfolio of over 520 hotels operated under eight trademarks: NH Hotels, NH Collection, nhow, Tivoli, Anantara, Avani, Elewana and Oaks.

Featured image: Chef Chris Naylor at the vegetable garden at NH Collection Amsterdam Barbizon Palace