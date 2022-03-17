NH Hotel Group commits to sustainable amenities across Europe

NH Hotels, which operates two UK sites in London, has announced the introduction of new environmentally friendly amenities across its European portfolio.

From now on, in the bathrooms of a room of any NH Collection, NH Hotel, Tivoli, Avani or nhow hotel, guests will find dispensers made in recycled and 100% recyclable PET attached to the wall next to the shower and the toilet.

In addition to the dispensers, all accessories such as combs or toothbrushes have also been changed. These are now made using sustainable materials such as wheat straw, PSM (corn starch) and natural fibres, and their packaging is 100% recycled and recyclable cardboard printed in soy ink and without varnish.

The hotel group says that its latest eco-swap will make it possible to eliminate more than 14 million individual containers that were used each year in the chain’s hotels.

Furthermore, the elimination of five million bars of soap will mean no longer wasting 70 metric tonnes of product every year.

Sandra Pérez, Experience Design and Innovation Director at NH Hotel Group, commented: “The fight against climate change is strategic and fundamental for our company. With significant actions such as the elimination of all single-use plastics in our hotels, we are helping to reduce our carbon footprint and implement a responsible consumption of resources.”

The initiative is the latest in a series of actions to help eliminate single use plastic across the group’s properties.

In 2020, the likes of plastic cups in guest rooms, laundry bags, slipper packs and candy wrappers were eliminated or replaced with more sustainable alternatives.

NH Hotel Group operates more than 350 hotels across Europe and America, with sustainable alternatives set to be introduced at the US sites before the end of 2022.

In the UK, the group operates NH London in Kensington and nhow London in the City.