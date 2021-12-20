Niall Keating to leave Whatley Manor

Niall Keating is to leave his position as Executive Chef of Whatley Manor at the end of the month, after five years in the role.

The reason for Keating’s departure has been cited as the chef wanting to focus more on ‘other business ventures’, including his new restaurant Lunar in Staffordshire, which opened in November.

Keating first joined Whatley Manor in 2016 and has helped the hotel’s F&B outlets to achieve great success.

Fine-dining establishment The Dining Room was able to regain its two Michelin star status under Keating, while he also oversaw the development of Grey’s Brasserie, a more casual and relaxed concept.

Keating’s interim replacement will be Whatley Manor’s Head Chef Ricki Weston, although a permanent replacement is likely to be announced in due course.

In an official statement, Sue Williams, General Manager of Whatley Manor, said: “After five years as Executive Chef, Niall Keating will be leaving Whatley Manor at the

end of December 2021.

“During his time at the Wiltshire hotel, Niall led the team to regain The Dining Room’s two Michelin stars, four AA Rosettes and several other coveted industry accolades, building on its strong reputation as one of the best restaurants in the UK.

“His additional contributions to Whatley Manor – including Grey’s Brasserie and supporting the drive for sustainability across the business – have helped cement the hotel’s place amongst top luxury retreats in the country.

“Niall will now concentrate his time developing his new restaurant, Lunar in Staffordshire, as well as other business ventures.

“For the immediate future, Whatley Manor’s Head Chef Ricki Weston will

oversee the kitchen operation, including for The Dining Room, and Grey’s Brasserie.”

On Instagram, Keating posted: “After five amazing years, the time has come for me to leave Whatley Manor.

“What we have achieved together during this time has surpassed my expectations and more than I dared to dream was possible.

“I’m so proud of all the team for their relentless hard work and dedication, and want to thank the staff at the hotel, our guests and my peers for their support over the years.

“I look forward to the next chapter [at Lunar] and future projects around the corner. Here’s to what comes next… It’s Time.”