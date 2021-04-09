Nick Bannister, Owner and director, The Coniston Hotel Country Estate and Spa

The Coniston Hotel Country Estate and Spa has been in the Bannister family since 1969, and the past 12 months has seen significant investment ploughed into the resort in a bid to reposition The Coniston as one of the leading destinations in Yorkshire.

The jewel in the crown will be the new Nàdarra Spa, due to open this month, which will include a host of luxuries such as infinity pools, fire pits and an outdoor bar, as well as an extensive thermal experience.

Over the last few months, The Coniston has also invested in the creation of a new lounge area, following on from the refurbishment of the hotel’s main restaurant, Huntsman’s Lodge. A new permanent heated outdoor terrace structure has been installed to capitalise on the opportunity for more outdoor dining. Later this year, 10 of the 71 rooms available in the main hotel will also be renovated.

Story continues below Advertisement

Nick is the main driving force of this ambition. He had a career in finance and lived in the States before returning to Coniston to take over the directorship of the hotel.